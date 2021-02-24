St. Luke’s University Health Network treated its 1,000th COVID patient with monoclonal antibody therapy Wednesday.
Granted emergency authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, monoclonal antibodies block the virus’ attachment and entry into human cells. Infusion has been found to be particularly effective in preventing the need for hospitalization in select, higher-risk patients including those who are 65 years of age or older and whose infection, identified early, does not yet require supplemental oxygen, St. Luke's said.
The first clinic opened at St. Luke’s Easton Campus, followed by a second clinic at St. Luke’s Warren Campus in Phillipsburg, N.J. Earlier this month, St. Luke’s Miners Campus opened St. Luke’s third MAB clinic in Schuylkill County.
St. Luke’s, which is participating in research on the effectiveness of monoclonal antibodies, said it has found the therapy reduces hospitalization by 50% and emergency room visits by 40%. This results in a significant reduction in the burden, including the financial burden, that COVID-19 places on the health care system, St. Luke's said.
St. Luke’s is submitting the results of its study for consideration by peer-reviewed academic journals.