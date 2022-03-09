ALLENTOWN, Pa. | People in the Lehigh Valley who need help overcoming addiction and getting into recovery are now able to stay closer to home, officials say.
St. Luke’s University Health Network (SLUHN) announced it has opened a program called SHARE at its Sacred Heart Campus in Allentown.
SHARE stands for St. Luke’s University Health Network Addiction Recovery Engagement and is the Allentown communities’ first integrated substance use recovery office.
“The new SHARE Program in Allentown is a true blessing for the city of Allentown and surrounding areas,” said Amie Allanson-Dundon, MS. LPC CAADC, CCDPD, Network Director, Clinical Therapy Services and Psychotherapist at SLUHN.
“St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus is invested in the health and wellness of our community and it’s families.”
The program includes Medical Assisted Therapy (MAT), which provides medications that can help people by preventing withdrawal and reducing cravings, officials say.
The opening of the SHARE office in Suite 404 at 451 Chew Street is a follow-up to SLUHN’s merger with Penn Foundation in July 2021. St. Luke’s Penn Foundation is a nonprofit, community-based behavioral health provider with 25 behavioral health and substance use treatment programs that service about 20,000 individuals annually.
“Penn Foundation has been providing MAT for quite some time and that experience is valuable in getting the program started in Allentown,” said Gibson George, MD, Addiction Psychiatrist Fellowship and Medical Director at St. Luke’s Penn Foundation.
The Allentown SHARE office is staffed by the staffs of SLUHN’s Psychiatric Associates and St. Luke’s Toxicology Group, officials say. The office is open Monday to Friday with a team of certified recovery specialists, physicians, addiction counselors, and case managers on site.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder (OUD) and alcohol use disorder (AUD).
“So, patients with either OUD or AUD diagnoses are most commonly treated with MAT,” said Gibson George, MD, Addiction Psychiatrist Fellowship and Medical Director at St. Luke’s Penn Foundation.
Nearly 21 million Americans struggle with addiction, yet only one in 10 receive treatment for it, said Robert Cannon, DO, who specializes in medical toxicology and addiction medicine at SLUHN.
“Drug overdoses have more than tripled since 1990. Last year, we saw more drug overdose deaths in the United States than any other year in recorded history,” he stated.
“The opening of the SHARE office in Allentown is important because St. Luke’s Sacred Heart Campus serves as a vital healthcare access point for some of the more vulnerable and underserved communities in the city and nearby,” said Dr. Cannon.