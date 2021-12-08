St. Luke’s University Health Network said Wednesday it has updated its hospital visitor policy in response to an ongoing surge in COVID-19 cases.
Currently St. Luke’s is treating approximately 220 COVID-19 inpatients across its 14 campuses, virtually the same number the network had in its care at this time last year before peaking in late December/early January. More than 80 percent of current COVID inpatients are unvaccinated, St. Luke's said.
Under St. Luke’s updated visitor policy, the network will allow for up to two visitors per patient for the duration of the hospitalization at all of its hospital locations with the following restrictions:
The health network highly recommends that all visitors be vaccinated against COVID-19.
Visiting hours are between noon and 8 p.m. for up to two visitors aged 12 and older.
Masks are to be worn (covering your nose and mouth) along with maintaining a social distance for the duration of the visit.
Eating/drinking by visitors should be limited to cafeterias, as available. Visitors may not eat or drink while in patient rooms or waiting areas, as this requires mask removal.
Visitors must be in good health and may be subject to a health screening.
Visitation for COVID-19 positive patients is prohibited except for those nearing end of life.
For patients with cognitive or intellectual disabilities, one support person may remain with the patient.
Specialty Specific Guidelines:
Pediatrics
Two parents or guardians or parent and assigned support person visitation of a child on the inpatient pediatric unit, pediatric ICU or neonatal ICU may occur at any time.
Obstetrics
Two visitors plus one certified doula (if discussed and approved by OB provider).
Visiting hours per the unit policy. Policies will be reviewed with patient and family at time of admission.
Siblings are allowed to visit per the unit policy.
Behavioral Health
No visitors per specialty policy.
Skilled Nursing
100% Visitor screening.
To ensure social distancing - Limit to two visitors at a time.
End of Life
Visitation can occur at any time, but it is preferred if the following times are avoided:
6:45 a.m. - 7:15 a.m. and 6:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m.
Visitors may not congregate in common or waiting room areas while waiting to visit.
Oncology
Visitors are not permitted in our infusion centers or radiation therapy areas.
Same Day Surgeries
One visitor for patients undergoing same-day surgeries and procedures.
Emergency Department
One visitor per patient in the Emergency Department.
Policies and guidelines may vary at St. Luke’s Warren Campus to comply with New Jersey directives.