The O'Grady Quinlan Academy dancers have been kicking up their heels all day.
"This morning as I was getting ready I said this is the most normal I've felt in a very long time," said dancer Grace Gartlgruber.
The group says it is good to finally get out and perform, because in 2020 a lot was shut down.
"Even though this year it will be behind a mask, it's still special," Gartlgruber said.
This year also includes a special toast for restaurant owners. The shutdown order due to the COVID-19 pandemic started right before St. Patrick's Day last year, with many holding onto massive amounts of food and liquor inventory.
"We were blindsided last year with the shutdown or the closure. This year we're keeping the inventory stock, but not getting stuck holding stuff also," said Peter Tsihlis, co-owner of Mach's Gate Pub.
Restaurants were also only allowed to serve curbside in 2020, so this year there is a little relief, with many serving at 50 percent of indoor capacity.
"It's our biggest night of the year. St. Patty's is, except for this year and last, always our biggest day of the year," said Charles "Chaz" Patrick, who owns Molly's Irish Grille.
Business owners say it's better than what they had in 2020. They also want people to be safe.
"Wear your masks, wash your hands, stay distant. This is going to be a busy night, we expect people to be out having fun, but keep the others in mind," Patrick said.
And they are hoping the cash registers ring with the luck of the Irish.
"There's light at the end of the tunnel, just like there is gold in the pot at the end of the rainbow. So we're excited," Tsihlis said.