BETHLEHEM, Pa. -- Cue the Celtic music and the kilts. It's St. Patrick's Day in downtown Bethlehem.
"St. Patrick's Day is usually a really big day in Bethlehem. There's normally the St. Paddy's Day parade, bars are packed, streets are packed, McCarthy's is packed so we're just really excited to still have a little bit of energy here today," said Angela DelGrosso, the senior vice president with the Bethlehem Chamber.
It doesn't look the same as it has in years past, but something is better than nothing.
"So obviously this time it's very different than it normally would be. Normally would be six people deep at the bar. We're not going to be any deep at the bar," said Nevile Gardner, owner of the Red Stag Pub.
Restaurants like the Red Stag Pub are still making it work. In fact, Saturday afternoon was pretty busy.
"We're doing our best to make it as fun a time as possible," Gardner said.
Brett Young found the fun in showing off his quads in a kilt contest.
"As someone with a Celtic background, I enjoy this immensely. It's tremendous," Young said.
Others may partake in a scavenger hunt. Little green Irish elves may lead you to a pot of gold if you spot them all.
"When you see them, take your picture, upload it and you will be in the running to win a gift card to come downtown and do some shopping," said Tammy Wendling from the Downtown Bethlehem Association.
Just use the #IrishElvesInBethlehem for each one you find. A little socially distanced fun never hurt anyone.
"This year, in Bethlehem, we really learned how to do things safely and still support our local merchants and restaurants and shops and do it in a safe way to still get people out," DelGrosso said.