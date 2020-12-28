NORTH CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Police in Northampton County arrested a man accused of slicing another man with a machete during a fight.
North Catasauqua police were called around 9:45 p.m. Sunday to the 1000 block of Second Street for a fight in the road involving several people, police said in a news release Monday morning.
The fight ended with a man striking another man with a machete, causing severe injuries, police said.
The victim fled in a private vehicle, and police learned he was taken to the hospital for treatment. Authorities did not comment on his condition.
Meanwhie, the suspect fled into a nearby home, police said.
Officers surrounded the home and obtained a search warrant. The suspect was found and arrested in the garage, police said.
His name has not been released, but police say he will face charges.
Investigators were on scene until about 5:30 a.m. Monday.