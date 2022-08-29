PALMER TWP., Pa. - A man ambushed his father outside of his home and stabbed him multiple times, authorities say.

Giuseppe "Joey" Rizzolino, who had been living in Florida, had been bombarding his father with phone calls and asking for money leading up to the Saturday night stabbing, according to police paperwork.

The victim's girlfriend said Rizzolino, 29, had recently started making threats against the father too.

The 60-year-old father sent Rizzolino $100 Saturday morning, but the son asked him for more money that night, court documents say.

The son told his father to go to Rite Aid to wire money, and as the father was walking to his car, Rizzolino attacked him, authorities say.

The father and his girlfriend didn't know Rizzolino was in Palmer Township, and it appears Rizzolino lured him out of his home on Mine Lane Road to stab him, police say.

The victim was stabbed multiple times and rushed to the hospital with critical injuries.

Rizzolino fled the scene and was arrested in Upper Mount Bethel Township late Sunday afternoon, police say.

He's facing attempted homicide charges and being held on $1 million bail.