NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. | Three positive COVID-19 tests among staff has prompted Lehigh Career and Technical Institute to temporarily move to virtual learning.
LCTI reports a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 last week, and school officials learned Monday that two more staff members had tested positive. The teachers have not been in the building since Oct. 22, according to the school.
LCTI transitioned to fully virtual learning effective noon Monday. The administration issued a letter to the school body.
Guidelines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health recommend a five- to seven-day closure in the event of three positive cases in less than 14 days. Schools are not required to close, but the LCTI administration opted for virtual learning because students from several districts attend the school.
LCTI is planning to reopen Nov. 2.