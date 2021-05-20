EASTON, Pa. - The 19th annual Freddy Awards is set to kick off on May 27 at 7 p.m.
Student performers representing more than two dozen schools in Northampton, Lehigh and Warren counties will be showcasing their singing and dancing talent.
"Theater is collaboration. It's a sport. It's not an individual thing. It's a team all in. So, to be able to collaborate again after so long of not being able to do that, I think it just jump started everybody's passion," said director of choreography Stacey Higgins.
Traditionally, the three-hour show is performed live on stage - start to finish without pause and televised. This year, the opening number will be performed live and the rest of the show will be taped.
"We've all been yearning for this moment. When COVID hit and everything shut down, we weren't able to do any live performances and it wasn't safe to do so. Now that we're at that point where we can see the light at the end of the tunnel, we're all excited to get back to what we love to do," said music director Frank Anonia.
Due to COVID precautions, this year's show will be a little different, but the change in format also gave students - used to performing live on stage - a unique opportunity to operate on something that resembles more of a TV set.
"Last year we just saw them over Zoom. So, actually seeing them come back to this place where the Freddys all began, it just warmed my heart so much," Higgins said.