One of Allentown's favorite haunts is up for sale.



Stahley's, an east Allentown destination for more than half a century, is available for $3.1 million, according to a real estate website.



The restaurant at 1824-26 Hanover Ave. is listed on Loopnet.com. Its multiple income streams, which include rentals, are touted.



Described as a "well established family restaurant and sports bar, Stahley's comes with five apartments that are rented at rates below market value, according to the site, along with five garages. The restaurant property covers three parcels, totaling just over a half-acre.



Management was not available to comment on the listing Tuesday afternoon.



Everything is ready for the next owner, according to the ad.



"Turn key fully functioning restaurant with liquor license," it says. Stahley's has been operating for 54 years, with a great location on a busy road near many residences and businesses.



The restaurant and bar has always been a family destination and a favorite place to eat steamed clams and watch National Football League games, complete with game-day specials, including shrimp.

Stahley's has also held golf outings and featured live bands.



Other Stahley's favorites include clams, pizza, wraps, burgers, sandwiches and platters, with lots of options under $10.



The most expensive option on the current menu is broiled stuffed haddock at $17.50, while a 12-ounce New York Strip Steak platter comes in at $16.50.

Stahley's remains open.