S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A police situation in Lehigh County ended peacefully Monday morning.

Police and the SWAT team were at a home in South Whitehall Township for more than four hours early Monday.

Police told 69 News the incident started late Sunday night as a welfare check.

Eventually, they called in the Emergency Response Team.

The team spent several hours trying to get a man to come out of a home on Parkland Drive.

Authorities were able to take the man into custody shortly after 4 a.m., and he was taken to the hospital.

Police said no one was hurt, and no arrests were made.

