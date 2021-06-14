S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A police situation in Lehigh County ended peacefully Monday morning.
Police and the SWAT team were at a home in South Whitehall Township for more than four hours early Monday.
Police told 69 News the incident started late Sunday night as a welfare check.
Eventually, they called in the Emergency Response Team.
The team spent several hours trying to get a man to come out of a home on Parkland Drive.
Authorities were able to take the man into custody shortly after 4 a.m., and he was taken to the hospital.
Police said no one was hurt, and no arrests were made.