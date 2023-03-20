ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back In Concert is coming to the PPL Center later this year.

The Allentown Symphony Orchestra will present the concert featuring screenings of the complete film with Oscar-winning composer John Williams’ musical score performed live to the film, according to a news release from the PPL Center.

The concert will be performed Friday, Oct. 6 at 7:30 p.m., and will be led by acclaimed conductor Thiago Tiberio.

“Following our successful presentation of Star Wars: A New Hope in May 2022, the Allentown Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to be continuing the Star Wars saga at the PPL Center with The Empire Strikes Back,” said Allentown Symphony Executive Director Al Jacobsen.

“Last May, we received enthusiastic feedback about how amazing the Allentown Symphony Orchestra sounded. Audience members said it was just like the music in the original film and often more noticeable since the volume of the music in the film is often turned down below the dialogue and sound effects.”

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, March 24 at 10 a.m. through the PPL Center website and at the QNB Box Office.

Legendary composer Williams is well known for scoring all nine of the Star Wars saga films to date, beginning with 1977’s Star Wars: A New Hope for which he earned an Academy Award for Best Original Score. His scores for The Empire Strikes Back, Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker were each nominated for Best Original Score.