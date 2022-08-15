PLAINFIELD TWP., Pa. – The Plainfield Township Planning Commission tabled a land development application Monday night for a proposed Starbucks on Sullivan Trail.
The coffee shop and drive-thru is proposed for 6669-75 Sullivan Trail on vacant land to the north of First Northern Bank, right off the Route 33 interchange at the Route 512 exit.
The site has been developed throughout the years and approved for commercial retail, according to Bernard Telatovich, of Benchmark Civil Engineering, on behalf of the current developer, Joe Posh, of Posh Properties.
The prior developer never built anything on the property, but installed driveways, curbing, and stormwater around the proposed site. Some of this is a concern to the township, as James Milot of Hanover Engineering Associates noted Monday night on behalf of Plainfield Township.
He stated the township would like the applicant to verify the stormwater improvements that were made throughout the years to be certain all were sufficiently built and provide adequate flows.
In addition, Milot required updated traffic documentation, as the proposed site will create a "different type" of traffic pattern with differentiating volumes. Milot noted a potential concern for "spillback" onto the state road from cars entering the proposed Starbucks.
The 2,225-square-foot Starbucks will have an outdoor patio with a surrounding walkway, according to Telatovich. The site will also offer adequate parking, the drive-thru, and a loading zone for truck deliveries.
Milot said the layout may be "tight" for traffic, asking Posh for turning point descriptions in the site to confirm large trucks can move about safely and efficiently.
The vote was 3-0 with planning commission members Robin Dingle, Terry Kleintop, and Chairman Paul Levits voting to table the plan. The developer has until Sept. 27 to come back to the commission with revisions.