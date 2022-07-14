BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - We're hearing from workers at the first Starbucks location to attempt to unionize in the Lehigh Valley.
The store is in Bethlehem Township in the Madison Farms shopping center, and the workers there said they're fighting for health care and a livable wage.
Cars were lined up outside the Starbucks when we visited Thursday. We spoke with two employees who said they know how much business they do.
"It is one of the most profitable stores in the area, and we want to make it worth our while to stay there and do what we love," said Steven Olschewski, a Starbucks barista.
That's why Olschewski said they're filing with the National Labor Relations Board to start a union. They sent a letter to Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz on Monday.
"A lot of our partners that work at our store know their value, and know that what they're doing isn't worth $13.50 an hour," said Olschewski.
According to the Living Wage Calculator, created by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a livable wage in the Lehigh Valley is $16.71 an hour. Shift Supervisor Caitlin Waring said, making below that means she can't have her own place.
"I live with my boyfriend. If I had to live alone, I wouldn't be able to afford to do that working at Starbucks," said Waring.
The Madison Farms store will join more than 180 others across the country that have either unionized, or who are seeking a union, according to the Starbucks Workers United website.
Economist Ahmed Rahman at Lehigh University said it's a new phenomenon in the labor market.
"We've seen a general secular decline in unionization in this country, starting in the 1950's," said Rahman. "And so what we're seeing is a reversal of that general trend that has been going on for decades, and that is something interesting and quite new."
Rahman said workers may be able to achieve better wages and benefits through a union, but at a potential cost to the consumer.
"They will have greater bargaining power, they will be able to increase their wages to kind of offset, let's say inflation," said Rahman. "But of course there's always a cost side, and that cost is potentially in the form of higher prices for these services."
In response, Starbucks issued a statement saying in part "We've been clear in our belief that we are better together as partners, without a union between us... We’ve also been clear that we respect our partners legal right to organize and will bargain in good faith."
Waring said she respectfully disagrees with the company's belief that they don't need a union.
"We built a multi-billion dollar corporation, so we deserve to see some of that profit," said Waring.