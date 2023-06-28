L. NAZARETH TWP., Pa. - Workers at Starbucks stores across the nation are on strike.

The Starbucks Workers United union calls it the "Strike With Pride" event to push the company to be more inclusive and come to the table to negotiate a contract. That included Starbucks partners in Lower Nazareth Township, who took to the side of Easton Nazareth Highway Wednesday, protesting what they call unfair labor practices.

"We are standing in solidarity with 300 other plus stores in the nation that are striking today," said shift manager Rhea Pitt.

Pitt said the protest started around 8 a.m. in front of the store, but the Colonial Regional Police were called to kick them out.

"We were forced to move onto the side of the highway here and chant our message," said Pitt.

The police told us it was the landlord, not the company, that asked for the workers to protest off the property. Pitt said the strike is so important to her because she has a personal connection to the cause.

"I do have some friends that are part of the trans community and the LGBTQ community saying that a lot of their surgeries, a lot of their health insurances are about $1,400 out of pocket, $5,000 out of pocket. It's a ridiculous price for a company that says they'll cover everything that they need," said Pitt.

The Starbucks Workers United union has even claimed the company has made some workers take down Pride flags and logos.

In response, the company said "There has been no change to company policies or corporate new guidance issued to store leaders regarding Pride Month celebrations. We continue to encourage our store leaders to celebrate the diversity of our partners and customers."

Starbucks also filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the union on Monday, alleging it was lying about company policies, but Pitt said she and her co-workers are not backing down.

"We may not win today, we may not win tomorrow, but definitely it's still a fight that we still need to take on," said Pitt.

Starbucks United is planning strikes across the country at more than 150 stores until the end of the month. The workers at the Lower Nazareth store tell us they plan to return to their shifts on Thursday.