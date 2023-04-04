BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council on Tuesday placed a final vote on an ordinance that allows for the funding of $400,000 for repairs to the city's Stark Pool at 2410 Siegfried St.
Money will be used via the city's recreation fund, which is earmarked for such projects.
Money for the fund comes, in part, from developers who must pay $15,000 per unit when they build within the city. The fund currently holds $1.25 million.
The improvements will add 30 years to the pool's life, officials said.
"The pool needed investment," council President Michael Colon said previously. "That's exactly what this fund is established for."
In a memo to the council, Director of Public Works Michael Alkhal said the repairs are expected to be done by the start of the 2023 season or soon after.