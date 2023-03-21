BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Bethlehem City Council voted Tuesday night to allocate $400,000 for repairs to the city's Stark Pool at 2410 Siegfried St.
According to Michael Alkhal, director of public works, the pool dates back to the 1960s and has developed leaks. He said the money would go to the design, engineering and construction needed to complete the project.
Specifically, the funds allow for the repair and construction of drainage around the pool's perimeter and underneath, as well as decking restoration.
Money will be used via the city's recreation fund, which is earmarked for such projects. Money for the fund comes in part from developers who must pay $15,000 per unit when they build within the city. The fund currently holds $1.25 million. The improvements will add 30 years to the pool's life, officials said.
"The pool needed investment," said council President Michael Colon. "That's exactly what this fund is established for."
Sister city
In other news, city Solicitor John Spirk announced a press conference will be held 3:30 p.m. April 30 at the Hispanic Center Lehigh Valley, 520 E. 4th St., during which an announcement will be made about a sister city in Puerto Rico.
Grant applications
City officials also voted to adopt two resolutions in support of grant applications to the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources for the South Bethlehem Greenway extension and for the rehabilitation of Friendship Park.
The first grant is for the extension of the South Bethlehem Greenway to the Saucon Rail Trail. The city is asking for $1.8 million as an additional funding source for acquisition of land, engineering and construction of the Greenway trail from Clark Street to Auburn Street, between Hellertown Road and Saucon Creek.
The second grant requested totals $250,000, and will be used for the rehabilitation of Friendship Park.
Township officials also announced the public hearing during which they will hear options for spending from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's 2023 Community Development Block Grant and HOME Investment Partnerships Program allocations.
The city reported it will receive $1,416,201 in CDBG funds and $455,213 in HOME funds. For comparison, in 2022, the City received $1,391,666 in CDBG and $430,794 in HOME funding.
Contracts
Lastly, council voted to award DePaul and Company of Plymouth Meeting a contract in the amount of $162,000 to replace all the deteriorated catch basins located on Lynfield Drive, Argus Street, Oberly Drive, Lynn Avenue, East Ninth Street, and East Eighth Street.