Spring produces the least spectacular of all the seasonal skies unless you possess a larger telescope with some major light gathering capabilities. In the early evening, the Milky Way our home galaxy, straddles the entire horizon, only visible from the darkest of locales.
Throughout summer it turns upward as the Earth rotates through the night and revolves around the sun. We can observe the center of our galaxy low in the south and a multitude of spectacular objects waiting for binocular and telescopic scrutiny.
However, during the spring we are looking away from the Milky Way’s center into the realm of the revealed galaxies because we are not gazing through the haze, the dust and gases of the galaxy itself. Still, the spring sky is not all doom and gloom for the visual observer.
I suggest starting in the north. Just after dark, you’ll find the Big Dipper, not a constellation, but part of the official star pattern called the Great Bear, high in the north and fully up-side down, spilling its contents into the Little Dipper. The Big Dipper’s two pointer stars, Dubhe (bottom) and Merak located on the left of the asterism, strike a downward path to Polaris, the North Star, the pivotal point of the entire northern hemispheric sky. The reason for this effect is simple; Polaris lies very close to where the Earth’s axis of rotation is situated.
Way over to the left nearing the horizon, you may glimpse the swansong of two bright stars relatively close together, skimming the leafing treetops or even caught within their spiderweb branches. You’re viewing the last holdouts of the late winter sky, Castor and Pollux of the Gemini Twins. Pollux is just a little brighter than his brother, Castor, and it also has a warmer hue if viewing with binoculars.
Returning to the Dipper, sweep along its arcing handle, downward and to your right, to find Arcturus, the fourth brightest luminary of the nighttime sky and the brightest star north of the celestial equator. Shining with a soft orange hue, the “Bear Watcher” is about 1.5 times as massive as the sun. It is an old, bloated red giant, about 25 times the sun’s diameter, fusing helium in its core, surrounded by a shell of fusing hydrogen gas. It probably has only a few hundred million years of existence left, over what should be its 3.6-billion-year lifespan, before instabilities in its core render it to become a white dwarf surrounded by shells of expanding hydrogen and helium gases diffusing into space; something called a planetary nebula.
Continue past Arcturus, along the same curvature from the Dipper’s handle that brought Arcturus into view, and you’ll encounter brilliant Spica, actually two blue supergiants, hydrogen burning stars, the more luminous of the pair a possible supernova candidate millions of years into the future. At a combined luminosity of about 14,000 suns, the stars orbit each other in a period of just over four days and are so close together that their mutual gravitational attractions cause them to be ellipsoidal in shape. If you have found Spica, then you have also located the region of the sky which contains one of the most obscure but famous constellations in the heavens, Virgo the Virgin, to which Spica is by far its brightest luminary. Take a quick tour of the spring sky some warm evening, if the clouds will permit, and you will discover luminaries of interest which should please your visual senses.
Ad Astra!