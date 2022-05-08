The heavens are set for the total lunar eclipse of May 15/16 in just one week from today. If you have been watching the moon wax (grow) during the last seven days, it is headed for a beautiful rendezvous with the Earth’s two shadows.
• Here is how the eclipse will unfold. The moon begins to enter the secondary shadow of Earth, the penumbra at 9:32 p.m., and the main shadow of Earth, the umbra at 10:27 p.m. The eclipse is total between 11:29 p.m. on May 15 and 12:54 a.m., on May 16. Greatest eclipse, the deepest intrusion into the umbra, happens at 12:11 a.m. on May 16. The moon leaves the umbra at 1:55 a.m. and passes from the penumbra by 2:51 a.m., meaning that all aspects of the eclipse have concluded
• Besides saying a little prayer for clear weather or planning a chase to a better location if clouds or rain are in the forecast, there is little that can be done except to prepare your equipment and play the waiting game for the eclipse to unfold.
• There is something magical about any eclipse, whether lunar or solar. On November 18/19 when the deep partial lunar eclipse occurred (photo here), I was teaching in the early evening at Moravian University. When I drove home from class around 9:45 p.m. on the 18th, it was raining, but the forecast was for a quick change in conditions, and that is exactly what happily happened. The wind picked up and by midnight, thinning clouds were scudding in front of the brilliantly lit full moon. By the time that Luna entered the Earth’s penumbra, the secondary shadow, where an astronaut on the moon would witness part of the Earth covering part of the sun, the sky was mostly clear and continuing to improve. By first contact with the Earth’s main shadow, the umbra, where an observer on the moon would see the Earth completely covering Sol, the heavens were totally clear and remained that way throughout the entire night.
• I took images through my refractor every 10 minutes while watching the eclipse unfold from my backyard, observing with binoculars between image sequences, watchful as more and more stars became visible as the moon drove deeper and deeper into the umbra.
• Somewhere around 2:45 a.m., I remember looking around my backyard, witnessing the subdued lighting against the blackening star-filled winter sky, and the muted shadows being cast by my neighbor’s trees, in a real sense similar to a total solar eclipse, only thousands of times fainter. Ten or so minutes later, ground shadows became nonexistent. Through binoculars, the entire disk of the moon, including the darkened portions, were observable throughout the entire eclipse with the onset of a reddened hue becoming visible well before the moon was immersed halfway into the Earth’s main shadow.
• There is a pageantry to a lunar eclipse that the average individual who pops outside at half hour intervals from a brightly lit house doesn’t get to experience. I would advise trying to make it to midnight because you will observe the moon well within the Earth’s main shadow, near the darkest part of the eclipse.
• It is profoundly moving to witness a phenomenon that links you to millions of other enthusiasts who are watching the same event occurring simultaneously around the world as well as to all of the other observers in the past who have done likewise. Wishing everyone clear skies. Ad Astra!
Gary Becker teaches Astronomy at Moravian University