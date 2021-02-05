BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa | A Georgia man is facing drug charges after a tip to state investigators led them to more than $100,000 worth of methamphetamine allegedly hidden in the trunk of his car.
The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office charged Daniel Espinosa, of Flowerbranch, Georgia, with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver following his arrest last week outside a Bethlehem Township hotel. District Judge Robert Hawke arraigned the 32-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $750,000.
An agent received a tip from a confidential source that a “large quantity” of crystal meth would be delivered to the parking lot of the View Inn and Suites in the 3100 block of Highland Drive on Jan. 29, according to the criminal complaint against Espinosa.
Shortly before 2:30 p.m., agents conducting surveillance outside the hotel spotted a sedan with Georgia registration pull into the parking lot. Espinosa was behind the wheel.
An undercover police officer met with Espinosa, who produced a plastic bag of meth hidden under the floor in the trunk of his car, according to records. Authorities said they recovered nearly 3.4 pounds of meth and two cell phones.
Investigators estimate the drugs were worth about $160,000.
Once in custody, Espinosa allegedly admitted driving from Georgia to Bethlehem Township to sell the meth.
Along with the possession with intent charge, Espinosa faces a felony count of criminal use of a communication device and a misdemeanor count of possession of a controlled substance. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for Feb. 25.