BETHLEHEM, Pa. - LVHN-Muhlenberg is getting a major equipment update, thanks to $1 million from the state.

"In this world where medical technology is continuing at such a straight-up pace, you need to keep up and, frankly, with operations it's not to keep up," said LVHN President and CEO Brian Nester.

"Awards like this, grants like this, truly allow us to do great things."

The hospital is investing in a new Medtronic O-Arm imaging device, which is used for minimally invasive spinal surgeries, giving surgeons a more precise image of a patient's anatomy.

The current unit the hospital has for this is no longer in service.

"One single radiology tech can wheel this into and out of the operating room," said Walter Jean MD, Chief of Neurosurgery.

He says it will lead to shorter recovery and better outcomes: "It allows us to do CT scans in the operating room, just before the actual cutting, to get a road map. In this case, the spine anatomy, so we know exactly where to put the screws and hardware."

The funding was secured in the budget by State Sen. Pat Browne.

"Translating into more accurate and precise surgeries. There is no more worthy expenditure of public resources," Browne said, "ensuring the health and safety of those that we collectively serve."

Roughly 1200 of the 2000 spinal surgeries LVHN does a year are at the Muhlenberg campus.