State Cafe and Grill in Easton to reopen Thursday

EASTON, Pa. - A beloved Easton eatery is reopening this week, after a fire shut it down for nearly ten months.

The owner of the State Cafe and Grill is stocking up on locally-sourced ingredients.

"People miss the coffee," said Bill Sneeringer, the owner of State Cafe and Grill. "They miss the pancakes. They miss the stir frys and the omelets."

Sneeringer is making sure his staff members have what they need when the regulars order up.

Customers are thrilled the restaurant will begin serving breakfast and lunch again on Thursday. The favorite on Fifth Street in Easton has been closed since April, when a fire sparked during a roof repair left a big hole in the building, plus other damage.

"Wiring, and the drywall and the rafters from the roof, so a lot of electric had to be replaced," said Sneeringer.

There are now new ceilings and fresh paint. Sneeringer and his staff did a deep clean of equipment and furniture smothered by smoke and water. Love, care and patience were all in the recipe to restore the cafe's charm.

The space will look mostly the same, with some new artwork from local artist and Whitehall teacher Danny Moyer.

"It's nice to finally say 'hey, we're open. We're back now,'" said Sneeringer. "Might be a little bit before we get back up to speed with some of the specials that we would do."

But the menu and hours will be the same.

"We've really missed all of our customers. Everybody's been very supportive," said Sneeringer.

Some people have even dropped off gifts.

"This is a money tree that some of our customers gave us for good luck moving forward," said Sneeringer.

The restaurant is open Thursday through Monday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.