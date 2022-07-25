EASTON, Pa. -- The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture has added mental health as a topic of discussion at its events lately, in addition to offering new resources.

Among them: free training for people to learn about the mental health of farmers or to recognize if a loved one is facing a potential crisis.

Emmaus farmer Kegan Hilaire says it's a critical time to talk about the mental health of farmers.

"They call it the 'July Blues' in farming, where everything is being harvested, everything is being planted, everything is being prepped for fall, the first flesh of weeds," said Hilaire, who is also a consultant at the Rodale Institute. "So, everything on the farm is harder right now."

There are stressful decisions, coupled with no control over the weather or changing prices.

"A lot of hours on a tractor. A lot of time away from family," said Landis Zimmerman, a Bradford County farmer. "It can really wear you out."

The state Department of Agriculture recently launched a free hotline that people can call or text 24/7. The number is 833-897-AGRI (2474). The expert is someone with training and experience in farming.

"They know what the struggles are, so you're talking to a friend," said Shannon Powers, the press secretary at the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture. "We have been getting calls from farmers, from their neighbors, from family members."

"What I see is most of it stems from farmers being in debt," said Dr. Drew Smith, the COO at the Rodale Institute and a Montgomery County farmer.

Smith says going organic decreases factors out of your control, which can be helpful to the mind.

"All of our research...shows that organic systems are more profitable than conventional systems and that's why we think organic agriculture is a potential solution to the depression and in many cases leading to suicide in the farming community," said Smith.

Most farmers agree having a network to discuss the issues they face is key to overcoming them.

"You have a bad day harvesting lettuce, just call me while you're washing and I'm probably having a rough day harvesting zucchini," said Hilaire.

Powers says an opportunity to connect is coming up in a couple of weeks; Ag Progress Days at Penn State is a huge event with farmers from across PA.