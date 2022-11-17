ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Renderings showing people walking, running, and biking are a peek into the future D&L pathway through Allentown.

"The $7 million announced today will allow us to connect two sections of the D&L Trail that have not been connected," said D&L Executive Director Claire Sadler.

The 165-mile trail runs from Wilkes Barre to Bristol, Bucks County.

Newly-released state funds highlighted by a visit from DCNR Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn to the Kimmett's Lock trail head, along North Dauphin street, will fill in two miles in Allentown and a half mile in Catasauqua. That will make for 140 continuous trail miles.

Trail progress is picking up speed.

In September 1.5 new miles were made available in Northampton County. In 2019 the new Mansion House Bridge connected the trail into Jim Thorpe.

Scott Slingerland of the 300-plus member Coalition of Appropriate Transportation says the Allentown portion will see the most use. It's in the heart of the most densely populated portion of the trail.

"If the D&L Trail is the spine of the Lehigh Valley Trail network, this is the heart of it," he said.

Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk hopes that includes the just-opened 1.7-mile Jordan Creek Greenway, which also benefited from DCNR funds.

"I think the availability of funding increased to really help us because of that importance of outdoor recreation," Sadler said.

On the Lehigh River's west side, $2 million of the the state funds just given are to a 3.5-mile stretch along the waterfront. It's part of a 1300-mile 9/11 trail system starting from ground zero in NYC.

Once done, the waterfront section will also connect to the D&L, making a 15-mile local loop.

Hopes are to have the D&L part finished in three years, and to have the waterfront completed in five years.