ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A project in Allentown is getting a big financial boost from the state.
The Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s Multi-Modal Transportation Fund is providing $830,000 for a project on 15th Street in the city of Allentown, according to a news release from the city.
The funds will pay for installation of a new traffic signal at 15th and Highland Street and upgrading two existing traffic signals along 15th Street at Sumner Avenue and Roth Avenue and tying in with the city’s traffic adaptive system.
A new pedestrian crossing Rectangular Rapid Flashing Beacon will be installed in front of Trexler Middle School at 15th and Greenleaf Street.
The city is required to provide a $250,000 match for a total estimated project cost of $1,080,750.
The 15th Street work is among 43 highway, bridge, rail, and bike and pedestrian projects in 21 counties totaling $45.9 million that were announced Friday by Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.
Final design of the project is expected to begin in the first quarter of next year.
The installation and revisions to the traffic signals will require PennDOT approval.