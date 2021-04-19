EASTON, Pa. - A new COVID-19 testing site opened Monday morning in Northampton County.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health is continuing its partnership with AMI Healthcare to bring pop-up testing sites to counties across the state.
With much of the attention on getting people vaccinated, officials say testing still needs to be a critical part of stopping the spread of COVID-19, as cases are still trending upward in Pennsylvania.
"We can't give up on mitigation efforts, and that's what this testing is doing," said Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure.
The health department and AMI are still working to bring convenient test sites to communities across the state. Through Friday, they're partnering with Life Church in Easton.
"Well, this is bringing a pop-up site right to a neighborhood, so that's important. Folks in the west ward of Easton can go to this site," McClure said.
Up to 450 people can be tested daily, with a turnaround of results in two to seven days.
The department says increased testing will help determine the prevalence of the virus.
"There's really two drive-thru, walk-up sites in the county right now, but remember, we have two major hospital systems and testing throughout long-term care facilities," McClure said. "People are still dying, people are still getting sick. We need to wear our masks, wash our hands and get vaccinated."
Testing is on a first-come, first-serve basis and is free.
The site at Life Church in Easton is open through Friday, April 23.