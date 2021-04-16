coronavirus testing generic graphic

EASTON, Pa. | The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced Friday that a free COVID-19 testing site will open next week in Northampton County.

Life Church, 1451 Northampton St. in Easton, will host the testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily April 19-23. It will be an outdoor walk-up and drive-thru testing site open to the public, according to a news release from state health officials.

The site can test up to 450 people per day, and testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis. No appointment is necessary. Testing is also open to individuals who are not Northampton County residents.

Patients must be ages 3 and older and are not required to show COVID-19 symptoms in order to be tested. Patients are encouraged to bring photo identification or an insurance card, and registration will be completed on-site.

The turnaround time for testing results is two to seven days after a test.

Individuals who are tested should self-quarantine while they await their results, and anyone living with other people should self-quarantine in a private room and use a private bathroom, if possible.

The state health department has additional instructions for individuals waiting for a COVID-19 test result. Individuals who test positive will receive a phone call from AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which is administering the tests. Those who test negative will receive a secured-PDF emailed to them from AMI.

"The virus is still present in our communities, which is evident by the recent rise in COVID-19 cases statewide," Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a prepared statement. "This reinforces the need for continued testing across the state. We encourage anyone who feels they need or want a test to take advantage of all COVID-19 testing clinics if they think they have been exposed to COVID-19.

Much of the news and attention has shifted to COVID-19 vaccines, but testing is still a critical part of our response to ultimately stop the spread of COVID-19," she said.

Additional information about COVID-19 testing and vaccinations is available on the Pennsylvania Department of Health website.

