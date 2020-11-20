EASTON, Pa. | State investigators allege they found cocaine, cash and two guns in the Easton apartment of a convicted felon.
Investigators with the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office filed drug and firearms charges against Damon C. Tate, following a search Wednesday of his Bushkill Street apartment. District Judge Roger Mege arraigned the 48-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $100,000.
Shortly after 1 p.m. Wednesday, state narcotics agents and members of the Easton Police Department served a search warrant on Tate’s apartment in the 200 block of Bushkill Street, according to the criminal complaint. A Northampton County judge signed and sealed the warrant on Tuesday, according to records.
Authorities detained Tate as he left the apartment. Inside, they allegedly found about 120 grams of cocaine packaged for sale along with digital scales, packaging materials and cutting agents.
Investigators also allegedly turned up $8,435 in cash, a loaded Ruger .22-caliber handgun and a loaded Arminius .32-caliber revolver. During an interview with authorities, Tate allegedly admitted owning the drugs, cash and guns.
A records search turned up a 2014 felony conviction in Maryland for possession with intent to deliver.
Tate now faces two counts of illegal possession of a firearm and one count of possession with intent to deliver. He also faces misdemeanor counts of possess of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Pre-trial services on Thursday approved a 10 percent cash option. Tate was released from custody to await a preliminary hearing after what appeared to a family member posted $10,000 cash bail on his behalf.