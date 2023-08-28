S. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania is 5th in the nation for the size of its senior citizen population. The state wants to work on a plan to directly meet their needs.

Lehigh County and the state want to hear directly from seniors about their needs. A listening session was held at Cedar View Apartments in South Whitehall Township.

"This is the third listening session and we've had a really good response at them," says JR Reed, Executive Director, Lehigh County Office of aging and Adult services.

Reed says the direct feedback is critical for the state to develop a strategic plan.

In May, Governor Shapiro signed an executive order to develop a 10-year plan designed to improve infrastructure and services for seniors.

"Because our population that are 60 or over is growing leaps and bounds. Right now, 1 in 4 is 60 or over by 2030, it's going to 1 on 3," Reed continued.

Residents talked about the need for transportation, help with medical bills, and access to more amenities.

"There's a lot of women in here, and gentleman, that have given up driving. They don't have family they could take them, they're not around and it would be nice to have somebody to take us somewhere and we know we're safe, we'll be there, and we'll be coming home," said resident of Cedar View Apartments, Julie Millington.

Resident Sharon Coulter also spoke, saying "medical Bills is the most important thing, I think. Because after my husband passed, I was told I have no more health insurance."

"I love to swim. It's a shame we don't have a gym or a swimming pool, or something like that where we don't have to pay and travel to try to get to gym," continued Millington.

The master plan will evolve over the next decade based on feedback.

"So that we can really invest in the 60 or over population and we can changed services and make it so that we can serve everybody and help all of the people's needs in the next 10 years," said Reed.

The next listening session will be on the 30th at the Casa Guadalupe Senior Center in Allentown.