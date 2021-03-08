ALLENTOWN, Pa. - There are still 9.5 million people out of work nationwide, with nearly 420,000 in Pennsylvania alone.
State and local labor leaders think job training is a key tool to change that.
"There are a lot of unemployed Pennsylvanians so it's very important to make strategic investments in the economy," said Acting Pennsylvania Labor Secretary Jennifer Berrier.
Those leaders gathered Monday at Lehigh Carbon Community College's main campus to highlight existing workforce programs and applicants.
Like Dion Andrews, who recently earned a Pharmacy Technician Certification and now works at B. Braun.
"There are people who desire and want to do better, they just need a chance," Andrews said.
And also roll out a new program, the Near Completers Program.
"If this pandemic has highlighted anything, it's highlighting, but we need to make sure we have a trained skilled workforce," Berrier said.
The Near Completers program will make available $7 million in grants for workforce boards to invest further in job training for those with some college credits.
"We're looking at those individuals that have college credit and looking to make use of those credits so that they don't feel that they have no value," Berrier said.
The Wolf administration is also pushing for new investment in job training and apprenticeships with the Back to Work program in the proposed budget.
The New Near Completers program is expected to start this month.