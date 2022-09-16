ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The site of the former Allentown State Hospital could soon be under development if a $5.5 million sale to City Center is approved by lawmakers.

Sen. Pat Browne submitted the land conveyance bill earlier this week. The proposal caught some state and local lawmakers off guard, but all say they want to make sure whatever is developed on the land is what's best for Allentown.

Senate Bill 1328 would allow City Center Investment Corporation to buy the 195-acre property.

Browne and Rep. Mike Schlossberg issued a joint statement: "After an open bidding process and a review of available options, the Allentown State Hospital Committee decided to convey the site to the most successful developer in Allentown's modern history."

City Center President J.B. Reilly also issued a statement, saying: "Once approved, we will immediately start working with City planners to develop a project that creates various housing options, public green space, retail, jobs and local tax revenue for the City and Allentown School District."

The bill took many Allentown leaders like Joshua Siegel and CeCe Gerlach by surprise.

"There hadn't been a great deal of news on the state hospital until we saw this bill sort of materialize. I think my biggest thought ultimately is that I just want to see this property get back on the tax rolls," Siegel said.

Both City Council members say while City Center has been an asset to Allentown's redevelopment, the city will use its zoning power to make sure the development best serves the city's residents and gives them a voice in the process.

"I will not vote on anything in regards to that property unless there are public meetings, not just one in the middle of the day but multiple opportunities for members of the public," Gerlach said.

Gerlach says she has some concerns about gentrification on the city's east side, so she will insist on a community benefits agreement as part of the development.