ALLENTOWN, Pa. - State and local police are teaming up to figure out if all of the recent thefts happening at local Ulta Beauty stores are connected. The chain's Lower Macungie location was just hit a second time in the last two months.
Ulta Beauty stores continue to be plagued by thieves. The latest incident in our area was just after 2:15 p.m. Sunday in Lower Macungie Township.
"These are brazen acts that need to be stopped, and we're seeking the public's assistance with trying to identify these individuals," said Pennsylvania State Trooper Nathan Branosky.
State Police say customers were inside as three men entered the store.
"One gentleman with a cane requested assistance of one of the employees at the store," said Branosky. "While the employee was providing assistance to the gentlemen, two other males inside the store came with black trash bags and started stealing."
Troopers say they took about $3,000 worth of fragrances in two minutes. Investigators tell us the suspects fled the scene in a newer-model Toyota Highlander with a temporary license plate.
Police say this comes less than two months after another huge theft at the same store. They remain determined to find the five people who swiped $20,000 worth of merchandise in just 40 seconds in late November.
State Police are beefing up security at the Lower Macungie location this week.
Troopers say don't let this stop you from shopping there but know what to do if you witness a crime while you're out at any store.
"What that person's wearing, the shoes they're wearing, the vehicle they're driving in, the make, model of the vehicle, the color," said Branosky.
It matters, since these crimes are more common than you may think.
Stroudsburg Regional Police Department says the Stroudsburg Township Ulta has already had two thefts this year, including one involving a significant amount of merchandise. That location had a big theft last October too.
State Police say in November, about $7,600 worth of products were stolen from the Ulta in Spring Township, Berks County.
Similar reports are coming in from Ultas around the country.