EASTON, Pa. – Molded Acoustical Products (MAP) of Easton Inc. will close at the end of January, eliminating 55 jobs in Northampton County, according to a notice filed with the state. 

Pennsylvania's Department of Labor and Industry posted a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification, or WARN, notice Monday for the Danforth Drive, Palmer Township, business.  

The effective date of the closing will be Jan. 31, with layoffs on Jan. 18, according to the state website. The notice is for a permanent closing. A call to the company was forwarded and not answered. 

MAP makes acoustical and thermal products for the automotive industry, such as engine compartment insulation, and partitions for offices. 

The WARN Act is federal legislation that requires employers to provide notice in advance of some business closings and mass layoffs.

