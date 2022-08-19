L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say a four-year-old boy who had gone missing Friday in Lower Macungie Township has been found safe.
Mason Courtney had been reported missing Friday, according to a Twitter post from state police.
