L. MILFORD TWP., Pa. | Pennsylvania State Police have charged a Luzerne County man in connection with a crash last summer on the Northeast Extension that killed a 5-year-old girl and injured four others.
Evan J. Griffiths, of Market Street in Pittston, faces felony counts of vehicular homicide and vehicular aggravated assault after allegedly causing the fatal five-vehicle wreck while texting on the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lower Milford Township in June 2019. District Judge Jacob Hammond arraigned the 44-year-old late Friday afternoon, releasing from custody on $50,000 unsecured bail.
On Jan. 20, 2019, Pennsylvania State Police were initially dispatched about 3:05 p.m. to a three-vehicle wreck in the southbound lanes at mile marker 42.1. As state police were en route, they received reports of a second wreck behind the first one, both of which closed the southbound lanes. Turnpike officials dispatched two safety vehicles to alert approaching motorists of the traffic backup.
Authorities began receiving reports of an erratic driver about 30 minutes after the first two wrecks. While state police were investigating the crashes, a trooper was dispatched about 4 p.m. to a third, unrelated wreck about four miles away in Lower Milford Township, according to the criminal complaint.
Troopers arrived to find a badly damaged white box truck, a four-door Acura with major rear- and front-end damage against the concrete median, a pick-up truck on its side, an SUV along the shoulder with minor damage and a tractor trailer with minor damage.
State police allege the box truck, driven by Griffiths, failed to slow down and collided with the Acura, pushing the car into the back of the pickup truck, according to court records. The pickup spun counterclockwise, flipped on its side and hit the SUV and tractor trailer.
Authorities said Griffiths, who was driving a delivery truck for his employer, suffered minor injuries and refused treatment. But the driver of the Acura, his wife and two of their children were taken to the hospital for their injuries. Their 5-year-old daughter, identified after the crash as Esther Park, was killed. Police said the 9-year-old boy suffered a broken eye socket, and the 10-year-old girl sustained bleeding on the brain and multiple spinal fractures, according to court records.
Investigators determined that Griffiths’ box truck matched the description of the truck from the erratic driver reports. State police interviewed one of the callers, who reported first encountering the truck at the Pocono Interchange. She told authorities she saw the truck driving about 75 mph on the shoulder, abruptly changing lanes, driving down the middle of the highway and sideswiping the median.
The driver of the pickup truck involved in the wreck told police he saw the box truck driving erratically before the crash, nearly colliding with a PennDOT vehicle parked on the shoulder. As he later slowed for the traffic stopped ahead, the driver said he saw the box truck speeding toward him and knew it wasn’t going to stop.
After the crash, state police said they took two cell phones from Griffiths, which showed activity around the time of the collision. Authorities allege activity on the phones just before and after the wreck had been erased.
Investigators said an analysis of the phones showed Griffiths was using both cell phones in the 30 minutes before and the moments leading up to the wreck to send and receive text messages.
Investigators said they recovered a deleted text that was sent while Griffiths was still at the wreck that read, “I don’t need this (expletive) because of your bitching I was in pain (wasn’t paying) attention and I got into a massive-accident let me show you the (expletive) pictures you (expletive) bitch.” Records do not indicate who he was texting.
State police charged Griffiths with one count of vehicular homicide, two counts of vehicular aggravated assault, eight misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and 10 summary traffic offenses, including speeding and careless driving.