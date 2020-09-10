U. MT. BETHEL TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege that a Northampton County man stashed a backpack of drugs in someone’s yard after he was involved in a wreck in the Slate Belt in July.
Now, Joshua Romanishan faces drug and DUI charges after tests revealed an assortment of drugs in his system, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
State police with the Belfast barracks were dispatched to Ridge Road at Fox Gap Road in Upper Mount Bethel Township just about 8:30 p.m. July 20 for a vehicle crash. A trooper arrived to find an SUV on its side.
Romanishan told authorities that he was driving east, when another vehicle pulled on Ridge Road, according to the criminal complaint. The 44-year-old said he tried unsuccessfully to avoid the other vehicle. Police said the interview with Romanishan with a brief one as he was taken to the hospital after the crash.
It's unclear whether the other driver faces charges in connection with the wreck.
A witness called state police about 10 p.m. to report that he’d found something near the wreck. The witness reported seeing Romanishan get out of the SUV with a backpack, run to a nearby yard and return to his vehicle minus the bag, according to court records. He reportedly found the backpack behind a tree and called state police.
Inside, state police allege they found 2 grams of heroin, 18 baggies of pills, 9 grams of a white powder, 8 grams of an unknown powder and drug paraphernalia.
State police said Romanishan reportedly admitted the backpack was his, and troopers seized his personal items at the hospital that allegedly included heroin, 83 grams of various drugs, paraphernalia and $960 cash.
A blood sample was taken from Romanishan the night of the wreck, and state police said a blood test showed amphetamine, methamphetamine, morphine, codeine and fentanyl in his system the night of the wreck.
Authorities charged Romanishan with a felony count of possession with intent to deliver, three misdemeanor counts of driving under the influence, single misdemeanor counts of possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance and a summary count of driving with a suspended license.
Romanishan was arraigned Monday and sent to Northampton County Prison after failing to post $25,000 bail. His next court date is a preliminary hearing scheduled for Sept. 21.