WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. | State police say dashcam footage allegedly caught a New Jersey man purposely stopping in front of another driver on Interstate 78 in Northampton County, causing a wreck with his three children in the vehicle.
Gregory V. Brown Jr., of Bridgeton, faces child endangerment and false report charges in connection with what police said was an intentional wreck on I-78 in Williams Township earlier this year. District Judge Richard Weber arraigned the 33-year-old last week, releasing him from custody on $10,000 unsecured bail.
Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to westbound I-78 on Jan. 26 to investigate a collision. Troopers arrived to find a car parked on the shoulder with a missing front bumper and extensive front-end damage, according to the criminal complaint.
The driver told authorities that he was driving west when a pickup truck cut him off and stopped dead in front of him, according to court records. The driver said he couldn’t stop and crashed into the back of the pickup. As he pulled onto the shoulder, the other driver drove away. The driver of the damaged car provided police with a dashcam video of the incident.
A review of the dashcam video reportedly shows a pickup truck on the on-ramp from Morgan Hill Road, and the victim’s car driving past the ramp and truck, according to police. The truck appears again on the video driving along the shoulder of the highway before allegedly veering in front of the victim’s car and stopping on I-78, police said.
The ensuing collision shook the truck, which sped away taking the car’s bumper with it. The collision caused about $1,800 of damage to the victim’s car.
The video showed the truck’s license plate allowing police to identify and track down Brown, who said he was traveling with his wife and three children, ages 9, 7 and 2. He initially denied being in an accident then allegedly repeated several times that there was no damage as a result of the crash.
Brown accused the other driver of speeding up and running him off the road before ramming the back of the truck, a story that directly conflicted what police saw on the video.
Brown now faces three felony counts of child endangerment along with three misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment. He also faces single counts of criminal mischief and making a false report and six summary traffic offenses.