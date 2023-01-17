N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Young teens interested in police work can once again attend an overnight camp this summer.

Pennsylvania State Police's Troop M will host Camp Cadet in Lehigh County from June 11-16.

It's open to ages 12-15, and is held at Camp Fowler at 5851 Horseshoe Road in North Whitehall Township.

Registration is available online from Feb. 1-28. Camp is limited to the number of applicants in that time, police said.

During their stay, campers will live similarly to an actual state police academy, and will get a taste of what it takes to be a police officer.