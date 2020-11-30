HANOVER TWP., Pa. | Pennsylvania State Police have arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting in Virginia earlier this month.
State police arrested Tajuan R. Allen Sunday afternoon after he left a Lehigh County hotel. The 22-year-old faces second-degree murder and weapons charges in connection with the Nov. 5 shooting of a Charlottesville man.
On Saturday, a detective with the Charlottesville Police Department contacted the state police’s Bethlehem barracks regarding an ongoing homicide investigation. Authorities said they believed that a gray Ford Fusion registered to Keshawna M. Crawford was in Lehigh County, specifically in the area of the Knights Inn in Hanover Township, according to the criminal complaint.
The 22-year-old Crawford was wanted by Charlottesville police for simple assault, and investigators believed that finding her would lead them to Allen. A state trooper found a gray Ford Fusion with Virginia plates in the Knights Inn parking lot on Saturday.
While conducting surveillance in the area of Steelstone Road on Sunday, troopers said they saw Crawford and Allen get into the Fusion and drive away from the hotel. Police stopped the car near Airport Center Drive and Steelstone Road and took the pair into custody.
As troopers approached the vehicle, Allen was bent over at the waist in the passenger seat. After he was taken into custody, police said the found a black handgun in the passenger door panel. The Taurus Millennium 9mm had a round in the chamber and a loaded magazine, according to court records.
A records check showed three felony convictions in Virginia for Allen, including malicious wounding and firing into an occupied building.
As for Crawford, troopers said they smelled marijuana in the car as they were taking her into custody. She reportedly told police that she had a 9mm handgun in her purse. After securing a search warrant, authorities allegedly found in the purse a Walther PPQ 9mm handgun and magazine, two additional magazines and 15 rounds of ammunition. Troopers allege they also found pot on the front seat.
A records check showed that Crawford was not licensed to carry a firearm in Pennsylvania.
It’s not clear from court records what, if any, relationship Crawford and Allen shared. It’s also not clear whether her assault charge has any relation to Allen’s murder charge.
Allen faces a single felony count of illegal possession of a firearm. He was arraigned Monday and is being held on $150,000 bail on the gun charge and $1 million on the Virginia arrest warrant.
Crawford faces a felony count of carrying a firearm without a license and two misdemeanor drug charges. She’s being held $50,000 bail on the local charges and $100,000 on the arrest warrant.
Charlottesville police said they responded to a shooting on Nov. 5 and found a 27-year-old gunshot victim, who died a short time later at the UVA University Hospital. Investigators secured an arrest warrant for Allen, of Esmont, Va., the following morning.