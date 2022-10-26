WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a shooting in Whitehall Township. It happened on the roadway between two vehicles in motion.

Both were driving eastbound down Route 22 near MacArthur Road around 3:15 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say someone traveling in the right lane shot at another vehicle in the left lane. The driver of a white Dodge Charger was shot. That driver was able to drive to MacArthur Road North and pull over.

The driver was taken to the hospital with injuries. Police wouldn't say what the injuries were, or the severity.

The incident had officials shutting down the ramp at MacArthur Road, after learning of the shooting.

Officials later learned the shooting happened on Route 22 itself. They shut the highway down from 15th Street to MacArthur Road for about 45 minutes, just before 6 p.m. Wednesday evening to investigate.

Traffic was detoured onto 15th Street during that time.

Trooper Nathan Branosky tells 69 News that at this time there's no known motive and it's not clear whether this was a case of road rage or a targeted shooting.

State Police also have no information on the shooter or the shooter's vehicle.

Officials tell 69 News they don't believe there is any danger to the public at this time. But they are searching for a suspect and ask anyone with any information to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Troop M Bethlehem Criminal Investigation Unit at 610-861-2026.