LOWHILL TWP., Pa. - Police have released details of the investigation into a deadly single-car crash in Lehigh County last week.
State police say 51-year-old Brian Baumbach died on April 4th after he lost control of his car on Route 100 in Lowhill Township, Lehigh County.
Investigators say he was speeding when his BMW hit a guide rail, then went across the road and hit an embankment on the other side.
The impact caused the car to go airborne and hit three trees before landing.
Baumbach, of Bethlehem, died at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt.