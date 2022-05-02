BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Members of the Pennsylvania State Police gathered Monday morning to celebrate the agency's 117th anniversary.
Troop M held its Memorial Day ceremony at its Bethlehem headquarters on Airport Road.
A similar event also took place at the state police academy in Hershey.
Troopers paid tribute to the 102 members of the force who have died in the line of duty since it was formed back in 1905. That included memorials for Martin Mack III and Branden Sisca, who were fatally struck on the side of I-95 in Philadelphia in March.
"By honoring these brave men, their families can take comfort in knowing their loved one's sacrifices have not been in vain and they will never be forgotten. We owe it to them," said Capt. Derek Koch, with Pennsylvania State Police.
The agency is now the tenth-largest state police force in the U.S., with more than 6,700 members.