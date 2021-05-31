WILLIAMS TWP., Pa. | Authorities arrested a Lehigh County man on I-78 after he allegedly waved a handgun out his window that he later claimed wasn’t even loaded.
Yahdiah B. Hamm, of North Fourth Street in Catasauqua, faces reckless endangerment and fleeing and eluding charges following is arrest last week in New Jersey by pursuing Pennsylvania State Police. District Judge Daniel Corpora arraigned the 25-year-old, setting bail at $25,000.
Shortly after 11 a.m. May 25, a state trooper with the Belfast barracks was alerted to an eastbound motorist on Interstate 78, who allegedly flashed a handgun. The vehicle was described as a black Hyundai SUV.
A trooper spotted the vehicle in Williams Township and began to follow it. Another trooper joined in, and the driver – later identified as Hamm – allegedly failed to pull over, according to the criminal complaint filed against him.
Hamm drove into New Jersey, at one point pulling momentarily onto the shoulder of the highway only to keep driving. After allegedly refusing to pull over for about 10 minutes, Hamm finally stopped on the right shoulder. Several troopers shouted to stop his vehicle and show his hands.
Hamm agreed to speak with troopers and said he had a weapon in his vehicle and that he was licensed to carry. He also told police that he had had one drink but wasn’t drunk, and that he wasn’t speeding. Police said he related that he didn’t know why he’d been pulled over.
Hamm told troopers that his gun was under the car seat.
“The gun was in your hand when you had it out the window, is that correct?” a trooper said.
“Yes,” Hamm said. “It’s not even loaded.”
A New Jersey State Police trooper found the handgun in Hamm's car. Court records do not indicate whether the weapon was loaded.
Two witnesses told state police that they were driving east on I-78 behind a black Hyundai SUV. The SUV and the witnesses pulled around a slow-moving tractor trailer, when the driver of the SUV allegedly pointed a handgun out the window, began waving it and swerving, according to court records.
Unsure of whether to pass the driver, the witnesses called 911 and followed the driver until he was stopped by state police.
Authorities charged Hamm with a felony count of fleeing and eluding, two counts each of reckless endangerment and terroristic threats and single counts of disorderly conduct, careless driving and failing to use a turn signal. He failed to post bail and was sent to Northampton County Prison to await a preliminary hearing tentatively scheduled for June 10.