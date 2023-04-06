With the holiday weekend - and some nice weather - upon us, officials are expecting busier roadways and are ramping up enforcement.

We may find ourselves rushing through this work week to get to the holiday weekend. But this weekend, we need to be even more mindful of rushing on those roads.

"With the weather that's turned and the weather's gotten better, we do anticipate more vehicles traveling this Easter weekend," said Trooper Nathan Branosky with Pennsylvania State Police Troop M.

That's why Trooper Branosky says state police will be cracking down: "To target aggressive driving, distracted driving, and those traveling under the influence of alcohol or drugs," he said.

Starting Thursday, you may notice more patrol vehicles out on the roadway. And Friday through the weekend, there will also be more DUI checkpoints throughout the state.

And while of course, we all want to steer clear of DUIs, April is also National Distracted Driving Awareness Month. Branosky says Pennsylvania teamed up with six other states, including New Jersey, to remind us what constitutes distracted driving.

"Anything that takes your eyes off the roadway," he said, "is distraction while you're driving: eating, drinking, talking to someone, changing the radio station."

Those aren't necessarily violations, but he says they could be factored in if there's an accident.

And what is against the law in both Pennsylvania and New Jersey: Texting while driving, which Branosky says his troop is seeing more of in recent years.

Last year troopers wrote 649 citations and 423 warnings for texting while driving.

Also, talking on a handheld cell phone is illegal for everyone in New Jersey and for commercial drivers in Pennsylvania.

Officials in both states say they'll be on the lookout this month to enforce these laws.

For more on what constitutes as distracted driving, and tips and resources, head to the PennDOT website and the U.S. Department of Transportation website.