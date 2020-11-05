PALMER TWP., Pa. | Authorities allege that a New Jersey man trying to outrun police in a car stolen in Louisiana hit about 130 mph on Route 33 before eventually crashing into another car in Palmer Township.
Rashaad J. Perry, of Essex County, now faces felony counts of receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding in connection with Tuesday’s high-speed chase that involved state police from New Jersey and Pennsylvania. District Judge Alicia Zito arraigned the 19-year-old hours after his arrest, setting bail at $150,000.
Pennsylvania State Police with the Belfast barracks were alerted about noon Tuesday that New Jersey State Police were chasing a Dodge Charger speeding westbound on Interstate 78 toward the state line, according to the criminal complaint. The vehicle was reported stolen by the New Orleans Police Department.
A state trooper stationed on the median in Williams Township reported spotting the white Charger driving about 104 mph on the shoulder of I-78, according to court papers. The trooper gave chase, and the driver – later identified as Perry – continued passing vehicles on the shoulder before jumping onto the Route 33 northbound exit.
As he tried to outrun state police, Perry allegedly hit speeds of about 131 mph before exiting Route 33 at William Penn Highway, where he continued speeding and crossing into the opposite lane of traffic several times, according to police. As he approached the intersection of Stones Crossing Road, Perry collided with another vehicle.
Despite his car becoming disabled at Avon Street, Perry still tried to outrun police, hitting the gas and burning out the rear wheels. Police said Perry then began filming while he was being ordered out of the car at gunpoint.
Authorities said the car smelled of marijuana, and police allegedly found a small amount of pot in his pants pocket. A search of the car also allegedly turned up two pistol magazines and ammunition. He allegedly admitted smoking pot hours earlier and tossing a .40 caliber Glock handgun out the window while being chased in New Jersey. He also allegedly admitted to driving the car “for a few days,” according to records.
Along with the felony charges, Perry also faces two counts of DUI, one count each of marijuana possession, drug possession and accidents involving damage and five summary traffic offenses. He was released from custody on Thursday after a bondsman posted bail on his behalf.