ALLENTOWN, Pa. - First Lady Jill Biden is making another trip to the Lehigh Valley, and police say drivers should expect traffic delays while she's in the area.

State police say there will be traffic disruptions across the Lehigh Valley from about 6-9 p.m. Wednesday.

PennDOT shows current traffic conditions on its website.

Biden is attending a political event for U.S. Reps. Susan Wild and Madeleine Dean in the Allentown area at 7 p.m., according to a news release.

Democrat Wild is seeking her third term to represent the 7th district, which includes Lehigh, Northampton and Carbon counties, and part of Monroe County. Polls have shown she and Republican Lisa Scheller locked in a dead heat.

Democrat incumbent Dean is running against challenger Christian Nascimento to represent the 4th Congressional District, which includes most of Montgomery County and a small portion of Berks.

The election is Tuesday, Nov. 8.