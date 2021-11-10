LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A 12-year-old girl brought a bullet to Eyer Middle School in Lower Macungie Township, Lehigh County, according to a news release from state police.
State troopers were sent to the middle school in the East Penn School District Tuesday for a report of a .22 caliber bullet found in the school, state police said.
Upon investigation, state police say the 12-year-old student possessed the bullet.
There was no firearm involved in the incident, and it was determined that there was no credible threat to the school, according to the news release.
Both troopers and school officials worked jointly on the ongoing investigation.