N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police say they expect to file charges after an assault at a KidsPeace facility in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County.
A girl knocked the victim to the ground around 11:30 a.m. Friday at the KidsPeace Donley Tech Center, according to a news release from state police.
The girl proceeded to assault the other girl, resulting in injuries to the victim's head and face, state police said. The victim was evaluated at the scene and then taken to a local hospital for further care and evaluation.
State police say charges are pending for simple assault.
The alleged assault comes about a week after authorities say a girl was injured at a KidsPeace facility following a fight.