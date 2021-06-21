N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Authorities in Lehigh County are casting the spotlight on an unsolved homicide case.
Maurice Dennis was found suffering from a gunshot wound along Route 145 in North Whitehall Township in June 2020. He later died at the hospital.
A year later, authorities say they've hit "roadblocks" in their investigation, including witnesses who are not cooperating.
Investigators say Dennis was a gang member involved in the drug trade in the City of Easton.
Anyone with information is asked to call State Police in Bethlehem or Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.
Tips can be made anonymously.