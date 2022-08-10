BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The Pennsylvania State Police in Bethlehem are warning people about "grandparent scams."

The warning comes after police accused three people of targeting seniors with the scam.

On July 27, shortly after 6 p.m., troopers responded to Juniper Court in East Allen Township, Northampton County for the report of a phone scam. The 88-year-old-woman who owned the house told police she received a phone call from a person identifying himself as her grandson who said he was in prison and needed money to get out of jail. The woman reported that another person said they were the grandson’s attorney and asked for $6,500 in cash from the homeowner.

After withdrawing money from the bank, the homeowner contacted state police, who arrested Elvis Isaac Polanco, 25, when he came to the homeowner’s residence.

Polanco faces theft charges. He was arraigned on July 28. Bail was set at $65,000.

On August 9 around 11 a.m., troopers responded to Main Street in Washington Township, Lehigh County for the report of a phone scam. The 87-year-old homeowner also said she received a phone call from a person saying he was her grandson and that he was in jail. The homeowner said another person, claiming to be the grandson’s attorney, requested $8,800 in cash from the homeowner.

After speaking to the people requesting money, the homeowner contacted state police, who arrested two people who tried to retrieve the money from the homeowner when they came to the homeowner’s home.

Christopher Robles Negron, 29, and Edwin Al Torrez Herrera. 27, also face theft charges. Bail for both Negron and Torrez Herrera was set at $15,000.

State Police are urging anyone with similar incidents to verify the status of family members and to contact police if this situation occurs.